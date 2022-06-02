trending:

US sanctions Mexican police official for aiding drug cartel

by The Associated Press - 06/02/22 5:18 PM ET

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government announced sanctions Thursday against six people in Mexico, including a police official, for aiding the Jalisco drug cartel.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, says the police official gave information to Mexico’s most violent and powerful gang.

The office said Jalisco local police coordinator Severo Flores Mendoza “provides law enforcement information to CJNG in exchange for bribes.”

The sanctions also target Julio Cesar Montero Pinzon, allegedly a hitman for the cartel in the resort of Puerto Vallarta.

The sanctions also target relatives of deceased Jalisco cartel lieutenant Saul Alejandro Rincon Godoy.

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said “violence and corruption have been critical to CJNG’s growth in the past decade.”

