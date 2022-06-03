trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Russia’s supply ship arrives at International Space Station

by The Associated Press - 06/03/22 6:55 AM ET
In this photo taken from video released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster with cargo transportation spacecraft Progress МS-20 blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, June 3, 2022. The second stage of the rocket bears the inscription “Donbass” and its nose cone has the flags of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics painted on it. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian cargo spacecraft docked Friday at the International Space Station, delivering nearly three tons of supplies to its crew.

A Soyuz rocket carrying the uncrewed Progress MS-20 ship blasted off as scheduled from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The spacecraft smoothly docked at the space outpost about 3 1/2 hours after the launch.

It has delivered food, fuel and other supplies for the station’s international crew.

While Russia’s military action in Ukraine has heightened tensions in relations with the U.S., the Russian and American crew on the station have kept working as usual. Flight controllers in Houston and Moscow also continued to cooperate as always, according to NASA officials.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Two words explain why Trump won’t ...
  2. Senators make last-ditch bid for ...
  3. DeSantis vetoes funds for Tampa Bay ...
  4. The unpalatable truth in Ukraine
  5. The Great Resignation hits state ...
  6. GOP lawmaker pulls guns during markup
  7. Putin fires five more generals: report
  8. Emboldened Democrats eye Ron Johnson ...
  9. 100 days of war: Where Ukraine stands ...
  10. Biden compounds his baby formula ...
  11. Progressives slam HHS decision to ...
  12. Jan. 6 panel announces prime-time ...
  13. Alito’s draft opinion insults ...
  14. Biden approval rating rises 6 points ...
  15. Puerto Rico governor hopeful that ...
  16. DeSantis seeks to block transgender ...
  17. Economy adds 390K jobs in ...
  18. Trump endorses Masters in Arizona ...
Load more

Video

See all Video