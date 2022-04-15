trending:

sponsored:

AP Strange News

All Latest AP Strange News News

Most Popular

  1. Russia sends formal letter warning US ...
  2. Zelensky says world should prepare ...
  3. Five grocery items with big price ...
  4. New texts show two GOP lawmakers ...
  5. Will Trump practice ‘the art of ...
  6. Timeline for marijuana legalization ...
  7. Federal judge rules Abrams cannot use ...
  8. Psaki: Biden executive action on ...
  9. Fox’s John Roberts, network defend ...
  10. Pentagon backs Ukraine’s claim it ...
  11. Twitter adopts poison pill to prevent ...
  12. Feinstein defends record after report ...
  13. Did Trump ‘entrap’ the Jan. 6 ...
  14. Iowa Supreme Court rules Finkenauer ...
  15. Here are the 39 US lawmakers who were ...
  16. GOP votes to withdraw from ...
  17. Vance accused Trump, GOP of ...
  18. The Memo: Democrats hope Trump will ...
Load more

Video

See all Video