trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

168-year-old Peterboro Basket Co. closing, cites forest pest

by The Associated Press - 05/18/22 9:03 AM ET

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — A 168-year-old company in New Hampshire known for its handwoven, hardwood baskets is closing its factory and stopping production, partly because of an insect pest that has been destroying ash trees.

The Peterboro Basket Company has been in business since 1854.

The company said in a recent announcement that the baskets “are principally made of U.S.-grown Appalachian White Ash, the same wood used in ax handles and baseball bats.

“For some years the Emerald Ash Borer beetle has reduced the availability of the wood used to make the baskets,” it said.

The emerald ash borer has destroyed tens of millions of trees in the U.S. and Canada.

The company said other extreme labor shortages, ongoing supply chain issues, and owners who are “ready to retire,” are among the other considerations in deciding to close.

The factory plans to produce its last basket this summer or fall.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Winners and losers from Tuesday’s ...
  2. Cawthorn ousted in North Carolina
  3. Manchin throwing a wrench into ...
  4. Kinzinger says Cawthorn loss ‘good ...
  5. Five takeaways from the Pennsylvania, ...
  6. Two children hospitalized due to baby ...
  7. What share of the Hispanic vote would ...
  8. Chris Wallace to get new show on CNN
  9. Biden-Bezos feud escalates
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
  11. Trump-era ...
  12. Here’s why gasoline prices are ...
  13. Pro-Trump ‘electors’ in Wisconsin ...
  14. Rising: May 18, 2022
  15. Tale of two trials: How Sussmann is ...
  16. Governor’s races spoil Trump’s ...
  17. Schumer blasts Paul’s delay of $40B ...
  18. Five things to know about long COVID
Load more

Video

See all Video