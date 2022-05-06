trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

German firefighters ‘free’ high-school exam from locked safe

by TheHill.com - 05/06/22 9:55 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — Firefighters in the western German town of Bocholt received an unusual distress call Friday from a local high school after teachers were unable to open a safe containing the questions for a final-year exam that students were due to take.

Firefighters raced to the scene to find that the lock had jammed and set about sawing open the safe, the Bocholt fire department said.

“That way the students were able to sit their exam with about an hour’s delay,” it said.

While teachers cheered the firefighters for saving the day, the reaction from students was mixed.

“Some of them would probably have enjoyed a sunny day off instead,” said fire department spokesman Matthias Hanne.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: Trump holds rally in ...
  2. Pence hits Harris over abortion ...
  3. Pompeo holds briefing to raise ...
  4. Judge: Marjorie Taylor Greene is ...
  5. Americans are moving out of major ...
  6. Sunny Hostin: ‘I don’t understand ...
  7. Cawthorn ramps up defense as crass ...
  8. Greene court victory delivers latest ...
  9. White House preps for cold-weather ...
  10. Sophistry at the Supreme Court
  11. Manchin, Collins once swayed to ...
  12. Democrats fear Manchin’s bipartisan ...
  13. Biden presses Congress on innovation: ...
  14. Here are five things to know about ...
  15. Abbott says Texas could challenge ...
  16. Olivia, Liam are most popular baby ...
  17. Americans told to ‘avoid large ...
  18. Frank Langella denounces cancel ...
Load more

Video

See all Video