Don’t call him CEO: Jack Dorsey says he’s ‘Block Head’ now

by TheHill.com - 04/23/22 6:08 PM ET
FILE – Technology entrepreneur Jack Dorsey leaves after his talk with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris on June 7, 2019. A regulatory disclosure Friday, April 22, 2022, from digital payments company Block Inc. says that its co-founder Dorsey is changing his role from Block’s CEO, president and chairperson to “Block Head and Chairperson,” effective immediately. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Technology entrepreneur and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has a new title: Block Head.

A regulatory disclosure Friday from digital payments company Block Inc. says that its co-founder Dorsey is changing his role from Block’s CEO, president and chairperson to “Block Head and Chairperson,” effective immediately.

It’s a semantic change only and there “will be no changes in Mr. Dorsey’s roles and responsibilities,” the filing said.

Dorsey co-founded the payments business as Square in 2009. It was renamed Block in December to reflect its growth to encompass the Tidal music streaming service, Cash App and TBD54566975, a financial services platform primarily focused on Bitcoin.

Dorsey also co-founded Twitter and was its CEO until stepping down in November. Twitter has said he will remain on its board until May.

Dorsey’s title change resembles a Tesla filing last year in which CEO Elon Musk added “Technoking of Tesla” to his official role at the electric car maker. The two know each other — Musk is now offering to buy Twitter for more than $43 billion.

