Micron Technology is sued for alleged patent infringement

by KEITH RIDLER, Associated Press - 04/28/22 5:47 PM ET

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Bell Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against computer chipmaker Micron Technology.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court contends that Boise, Idaho-based Micron is using without authorization a process for making semiconductor devices developed and patented by Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Bell Semiconductor.

Bell Semiconductor is a technology and intellectual property licensing company. The patent cited in the lawsuit involves a layering process for fabricating semiconductor devices that has allowed the devices to become smaller, dramatically increasing their performance.

Bell Semiconductor, called Bell Semic in the lawsuit, is seeking a jury trial, unspecified financial damages and a court order from the court barring Micron from using the process.

“Bell Semic is entitled to recover from Micron all damages that Bell Semic has sustained as a result of Micron’s infringement of the ʼ259 patent, including without limitation and/or not less than a reasonable royalty,” the lawsuit said.

Micron spokeswoman Lara Krebs in an email Thursday said the company does not comment on ongoing litigation.

Micron is one of Idaho’s largest employers and the nation’s second-largest semiconductor maker, with product development sites in five other states and eight countries.

The company in December announced plans to build a 500-worker memory design center in Georgia.

