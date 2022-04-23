trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change

by TheHill.com - 04/23/22 5:24 AM ET
FILE- The Twitter icon is displayed on a mobile phone in Philadelphia on April 26, 2017. Twitter said in a statement Friday, April 15, 2022, that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a “poison pill” defense in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposal to buy the company and take it private. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Twitter says it will no longer allow advertisers on its site who deny the scientific consensus on climate change, echoing a policy already in place at Google.

“Ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis,” the company said in a statement outlining its new policy Friday.

There was no indication that the change would affect what users post on the social media site, which along with Facebook has been targeted by groups seeking to promote misleading claims about climate change.

The announcement coinciding with Earth Day came hours before the European Union agreed upon a deal requiring big tech companies to vet their sites more closely for hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content.

Twitter said it would provide more information in the coming months on how it plans to provide “reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations” its users engage in, including from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The U.N.-backed science panel’s reports on the causes and effects of climate change provide the basis for international negotiations to curb climate change.

The company already has a dedicated climate topic on its site and offered what it described as “pre-bunks” during last year’s U.N. climate conference to counter misinformation surrounding climate change.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: Trump holds rally in Ohio ...
  2. Photos show Cawthorn wearing lingerie ...
  3. Why the French election matters so ...
  4. Florida releases examples from banned ...
  5. Zelensky says he wants Asian ...
  6. Watch live: Marjorie Taylor Greene ...
  7. Biden job approval second lowest ...
  8. Trump stumps for Vance while ...
  9. Bill Murray movie shut down due to ...
  10. Ukraine: Russians try to storm ...
  11. Former Senate colleagues, politicians ...
  12. The Memo: McCarthy furor underlines ...
  13. Former longtime Utah Senator Orrin ...
  14. Tillis super PAC launches $300K ad ...
  15. Jan. 6 committee says Meadows knew ...
  16. Biden vows to take in Ukrainians ...
  17. 10 notable books that are coming ...
  18. The Trump party blames America first
Load more

Video

See all Video