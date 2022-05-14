trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

by The Associated Press - 05/14/22 5:24 PM ET
This photo provided by WSVN-TV emergency personnel respond to a small plane crash in Miami on Saturday, May 14, 2022. The small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames. The Federal Aviation Administration reported the single-engine Cessna 172 lost power just before Saturday’s crash. (WSVN-TV via AP)

MIAMI (AP) — A small plane with three people aboard crashed Saturday on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the FAA said in a statement. The plane burst into flames after crashing.

Two people aboard the plane were taken to a trauma center and three people with non-life threatening injuries were taken to a hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The department said Miami-Dade Police would provide information on the sixth patient. The Miami-Dade Police public information office didn’t answer multiple calls, and a recording said a voice mailbox hadn’t been set up.

Drone video on social media showed the plane crumpled on the Haulover Inlet Bridge with a damaged SUV nearby. A man can be seen scrambling from the plane and being helped by others to the side of the roadway just before the aircraft became engulfed in flames.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. UFO sleuths make extraordinary ...
  2. Plunge in crypto values boosts calls ...
  3. The Memo: Barnette roils Pennsylvania ...
  4. Pelosi: Current Supreme Court ...
  5. ‘Reprehensible’: Oz condemns GOP ...
  6. Oklahoma governor warns tribes not to ...
  7. Subpoenaed GOP lawmakers face risk of ...
  8. Biden calls for end to ‘hate-fueled ...
  9. Experts perplexed over number of ...
  10. McConnell urges Biden to name Russia ...
  11. Elon Musk: The next Joe Rogan
  12. Prepare for the disappearance of ...
  13. GOP sounds alarm in Pennsylvania as ...
  14. Pelosi says Stefanik tweet on baby ...
  15. Finnish president says Putin took ...
  16. NY governor rips social media sites ...
  17. Pelosi on McCarthy subpoena: Jan. 6 ...
  18. Canada, Mexico brace for influx of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video