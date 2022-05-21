trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

1 killed, 8 wounded in shooting at Southern California party

by The Associated Press - 05/21/22 9:27 PM ET
Police investigate the scene of a deadly shooting late Friday, in San Bernardino, Calif., on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Police say one person was killed and eight people were wounded following a shooting at a large party in Southern California. (Terry Pierson/The Orange County Register via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One man was killed and eight people were wounded during an overnight shooting at a party that drew about 100 people to a Southern California hookah lounge, police said Saturday.

San Bernardino police officers dispatched late Friday found a man shot in the parking lot outside the strip mall lounge, where the party had been advertised on social media in the city east of Los Angeles, Sgt. Equino Thomas said. The man, Allen Gresham, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, a police statement said.

Eight people who were shot and wounded were treated at hospitals. Some were taken by ambulance and others went on their own, he said. Police said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Two people were detained and one was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen gun, the police statement said. They were not identified.

The shooting involving at least two people started inside the hookah lounge after an argument and people spilled into the parking lot, where more shots were fired, Thomas and the statement said.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Tensions rise between DOJ, Jan. 6 ...
  2. US frustrated over ...
  3. Republicans vow to kill domestic ...
  4. As cases rise, Americans are ...
  5. Time for a strategic pause on NATO ...
  6. How the Sussmann trial revealed ...
  7. Trump endorses Loudermilk following ...
  8. Trump’s vice presidential running ...
  9. Progressive state lawmaker joins ...
  10. The Memo: Judge hands Biden a legal ...
  11. Judge sanctions MyPillow CEO Mike ...
  12. Gisele Fetterman steps into the ...
  13. IRS to pay 5 percent interest to ...
  14. Clyburn says 'the country is in ...
  15. Frustrated Democrats weigh limited ...
  16. Morgan Freeman, Rob Reiner included ...
  17. UFOs pose ‘potential national ...
  18. Biden’s trip to South Korea may ...
Load more

Video

See all Video