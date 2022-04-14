trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive

by TheHill.com - 04/14/22 3:56 PM ET
This undated photo provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office shows Michael Patrick Turland, 43, of Golden Valley, Ariz. Turland faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead animals were found in a freezer at a home where he previously lived in Golden Valley. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other animals were found in a freezer, including some that were apparently frozen while alive, officials said.

Mohave County deputies and animal control officers found the animals in a garage freezer April 3 after a woman reported that Michael Patrick Turland, 43, hadn’t returned snakes she’d lent him for breeding, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a statement. The freezer was at a home that Turland previously rented in Golden Valley, a rural community in far western Arizona.

The frozen animals included dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats and rabbits, the statement said. “Several of the animals appeared to have been frozen alive due to their body positioning.” The Sheriff’s Office said they were kept in a “large-sized chest freezer.”

The home’s owner reportedly discovered the frozen animals while cleaning after Turland and his wife vacated the property. The owner then contacted the woman who notified the Sheriff’s Office, the statement said.

Turland was arrested at the home Wednesday when deputies were told he had returned to the property, the office said.

“When interviewed, Turland eventually admitted to placing some of the animals in the freezer when they were still alive,” the statement said.

Court records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on behalf of Turland, who was arrested on 94 counts of animal cruelty.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Trump Easter messages skewer Democrats
  2. For Easter, Trump plays Judas
  3. McCarthy says Russia would not have ...
  4. Twitter faces the ‘nightmare’ of ...
  5. Ohio politics: A cesspool of GOP ...
  6. Psaki pushes back against Fox ...
  7. Focus on Jan. 6 ‘Stop the ...
  8. GOP shadow primary gains steam ahead ...
  9. Christie says Trump midterm ...
  10. Ukrainian foreign minister: Russia ...
  11. Russia committed to compelling ...
  12. 'Saturday Night Live' offers Easter ...
  13. Ukrainian prime minister: More ...
  14. Florida cites critical race theory ...
  15. Zelensky: ‘We must prepare’ for ...
  16. Whitmer goes on offense amid barrage ...
  17. Hispanics are abandoning Biden in ...
  18. Zelensky says up to 3,000 Ukrainian ...
Load more

Video

See all Video