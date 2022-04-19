trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Cyberattack cripples Puerto Rico toll collection system

by TheHill.com - 04/19/22 8:59 AM ET

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico said Tuesday that an electronic toll collection system was the target of a cyberattack over the weekend, the latest such incident in recent years.

The system, known as AutoExpreso, is run by a private operator called Professional Account Management.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the system would be back online and whether any confidential information was stolen. Officials said they would soon provide more details.

The incident reported Saturday comes three months after an attack crippled the internet provider, phone system and official online page of Puerto Rico’s Senate. Previously, in 2021, a cyberattack hit the website of a private company that took over the transmission and distribution of electricity in the U.S. territory.

Meanwhile, in 2020, an online scam tried to steal more than $4 million from Puerto Rican government agencies, forcing authorities to freeze nearly $3 million. That same year, hackers targeted the database of Puerto Rico’s fire department and demanded $600,000 in an alleged extortion act.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Effort to boot Greene from ballot ...
  2. Piers Morgan talks tense fight with ...
  3. All hope isn’t lost for Democrats ...
  4. Explained: DeSantis’s effort to end ...
  5. Video shows Bill O’Reilly berating ...
  6. Biden appeal of judge’s mask ...
  7. Musk says Twitter is biased against ...
  8. Defense & National Security — Putin ...
  9. Secretly recorded call adds to ...
  10. Ethics group slams Psaki for comments ...
  11. Romney says Biden needs to ditch ...
  12. Would Putin use nukes?
  13. McCarthy ramps up Ukraine blame game ...
  14. DOJ to appeal mask ruling after CDC ...
  15. Here’s where America’s immigrants ...
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Putin ...
  17. Judge’s ‘textualist’ ruling on ...
  18. Texas and Florida take steps to limit ...
Load more

Video

See all Video