trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Police: 3-month-old California baby kidnapped by stranger

by TheHill.com - 04/25/22 11:10 PM ET

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 3-month-old baby in the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.

The man walked into a home in San Jose around 1 p.m. and left with the child, Brandon Cuellar. Police released a video clip that shows the man walking down the sidewalk holding a baby carrier covered by a white blanket.

“The family does not recognize this suspect,” police said in a Twitter post.

The baby was taken while his grandmother was unloading groceries, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told NBC Bay Area. The child’s mother was at work at the time and the father is incarcerated.

“In that short amount of time, someone entered the apartment … and left with the baby,” Camarillo said.

Authorities have not issued an Amber Alert because investigators do not have a vehicle description.

San Jose is a city in the South Bay Area, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from San Francisco.

Brandon was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie with dinosaurs.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy’s comment on Trump ...
  2. Harris tests positive for COVID-19
  3. An ‘exhilarated’ McConnell said ...
  4. Kemp holds wide lead in Georgia ...
  5. Accelerated Approvals & The ...
  6. If found guilty, the Constitution ...
  7. Raskin responds to ...
  8. The long-term consequences of ...
  9. Manchin: Scaled-down bill should ...
  10. Here’s what’s driving the ...
  11. Takeaways from Monday’s ...
  12. Musk buying Twitter alarms Democrats
  13. Supreme Court agrees to review death ...
  14. US monitoring blasts in breakaway ...
  15. Protesters egg ‘People’s ...
  16. Delta to become first US carrier to ...
  17. Illinois governor’s race becomes ...
  18. DeSantis revokes Disney ...
Load more

Video

See all Video