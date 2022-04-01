Trump endorses Sen. Mike Lee

Former President Trump endorsed Republican Sen. Mike Lee (Utah) ahead of the November midterm elections in a statement on Friday.

“Senator Mike Lee has done an outstanding job for the wonderful people of Utah. There is no greater voice for our Military, our Vets, Law and Order, or our Second Amendment, which is under total siege,” Trump stated.

“He loves his State, and is by far the superior Senator there—not even a contest!” he added.

The race is rated “solidly Republican” in the Cook Political Report’s 2022 Senate race ratings.

Lee, facing off against independent Evan McMullin, has easily won his past two elections with more than 60 percent of the vote.

McMullin, a former presidential candidate, outraised Lee in his first quarter fundraising, garnering more than $1,030,000 in his first three months campaigning.

“He is running against Evan ‘McMuffin’ McMullin, a man that does not represent the standards and policies of the great people of Utah. All you have to do is read the ads about McMuffin in the last campaign to know what he stands for,” Trump said of Lee’s opponent.

“He is laughed at by all, and would be a disaster for the State—and you can’t have two such Senators like that at one time,” he added, referring to Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah), a prominent Trump critic within the GOP.

“Mike Lee, on the other hand, is top of the line. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump said.