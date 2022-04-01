trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Sarah Palin announces run for Congress

by Lexi Lonas - 04/01/22 9:23 PM ET
Associated Press/Jeenah Moon

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) announced on Friday she will be running for Congress to replace late Alaska Rep. Don Young (R).

“Today I’m announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska,” Palin said in a post on Facebook.

The announcement comes after Palin said in March that she would replace Young’s position “in a heartbeat.”

“I realize that I have very big shoes to fill, and I plan to honor Rep. Young’s legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for, because I share that passion for Alaska and the United States of America,” Palin said Friday.

Republican fundraising platform WinRed has already launched a page to raise money for the former running mate of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

“At this critical time in our nation’s history, we need leaders who will combat the left’s socialist, big-government, America-last agenda. This country was built by heroes, and the radical left dishonors their legacies by opening our borders to illegal immigrants, mortgaging our children’s future, and selling out our nation’s interests to the highest bidder,” Palin wrote in her announcement. 

“I’m in this race to win it and join the fight for freedom alongside other patriots willing to sacrifice all to save our country,” she added.

The special election will take place this summer to fill the seat. The primary will occur on June 11 and the general election on August 16.

Young, the longest-serving member of Congress, passed away in mid-March at the age of 88. He died while traveling home to Alaska, his office confirmed at the time.

Tags Alaska don young Don Young John McCain Sarah Palin Sarah Palin special election

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. McConnell leans hard on GOP...
  3. House approves bill legalizing...
  4. Putin the Poisoner strikes again
  5. Pentagon announces $300M in aerial...
  6. Manchin: Biden’s repeal of Title...
  7. Official review found Jan. 6 White...
  8. GOP senators push Ketanji Brown...
  9. US to assist allies moving Soviet...
  10. Psaki to leave White House for...
  11. What’s going on with the Johnson...
  12. Trump tells Gays for Trump...
  13. House set to pass marijuana...
  14. Zelensky: Two Ukrainian generals...
  15. As Russian forces move east,...
  16. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  17. Just three GOP lawmakers back...
  18. Americans aren’t fooled by...
Load more

Video

See all Video