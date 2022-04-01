Sarah Palin announces run for Congress

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) announced on Friday she will be running for Congress to replace late Alaska Rep. Don Young (R).

“Today I’m announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska,” Palin said in a post on Facebook.

The announcement comes after Palin said in March that she would replace Young’s position “in a heartbeat.”

“I realize that I have very big shoes to fill, and I plan to honor Rep. Young’s legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for, because I share that passion for Alaska and the United States of America,” Palin said Friday.

Republican fundraising platform WinRed has already launched a page to raise money for the former running mate of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

“At this critical time in our nation’s history, we need leaders who will combat the left’s socialist, big-government, America-last agenda. This country was built by heroes, and the radical left dishonors their legacies by opening our borders to illegal immigrants, mortgaging our children’s future, and selling out our nation’s interests to the highest bidder,” Palin wrote in her announcement.

“I’m in this race to win it and join the fight for freedom alongside other patriots willing to sacrifice all to save our country,” she added.

The special election will take place this summer to fill the seat. The primary will occur on June 11 and the general election on August 16.

Young, the longest-serving member of Congress, passed away in mid-March at the age of 88. He died while traveling home to Alaska, his office confirmed at the time.