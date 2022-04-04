Progressive Caucus PAC backs Summer Lee in Pennsylvania

The Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC is throwing its weight behind a democratic socialist running for the House in Pennsylvania.

The political action committee is endorsing state Rep. Summer Lee in the 12th Congressional District, The Hill first reported, offering a boost in the crowded Democratic primary from top lawmakers on the left.

“The Progressive Caucus has been building power in Congress to hold our party accountable to the needs of everyday working people across the country,” Lee said on Monday about the endorsement.

“They led the movement to pass President Biden’s full agenda and have been on the frontlines of expanding our labor movement, advocating for Medicare for All and a Green New Deal and putting people back at the center of our policy.”

Progressive Reps. Mark Pocan (D-wis.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who co-chair the PAC, called Lee a “champion for union rights and the labor movement, a leader for environmental justice and strong advocate for working families across Pennsylvania” in a joint statement.

Lee, who entered the five-candidate primary in the fall, has already earned the support of other major figures among the party’s left flank, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.). She is also backed by national progressive and labor groups like the SEIU, Working Families Party, Sunrise Movement, Justice Democrats and the pro-female candidate organization EMILY’s List.

“She has led the progressive movement in the Pennsylvania state legislature and has built power for her community from the ground up – helping elect progressives up and down the ballot,” Pocan, Jayapal and Raskin said of Lee.

“We know she will bring this dedication to progressive advocacy and people-powered organizing to Congress, and we are so proud to endorse her in this campaign.”

Lee is the PAC’s latest endorsement. The committee is seeking to help elect progressive candidates into office — including by wading into intraparty primaries — that share leaders’ vision for a fairer and more expansive version of government.