Fetterman raises $3.1 million in first quarter of 2022

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) announced on Tuesday that his Senate campaign raised $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

In a statement, Fetterman also shared that his campaign has received more than 106,000 donations from 58,000 unique donors, including 23,000 first-time donors as well.

The $3.1 million raised in the first quarter brings Fetterman’s campaign total to more than $15 million, and more than 192,000 unique donors have contributed more than 530,000 individual donations to his campaign.

Fetterman’s campaign also said it received donations from 88 percent of Pennsylvania ZIP codes and from every county.

“To all of our supporters and donors, from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Fetterman said in a statement. “At every stop across the Commonwealth, we have seen incredible support from all of you, which is reflected in our amazing polling and fundraising numbers. You have put us in a position to be one of the best-funded campaigns in the country. Gisele and I are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support that we have received from every one of you. Thank you.”

The announcement comes after a new poll on Thursday shows that Fetterman is leading his state’s Democratic primary by 23 points, receiving 33.4 percent of support from those surveyed.

“Our impressive grassroots-led fundraising has continued to show John’s unique appeal through every corner of Pennsylvania,” Fetterman campaign official Rebecca Katz said in a statement. “2022 is going to be a tough year for Democrats, and quarter after quarter, our support continues to grow. It’s clear that John is a unique candidate who has deep, enthusiastic, and engaged support, the kind of support Democrats need in 2022 if they are going to turn this seat blue. Our supporters and donors know and believe in John, and they know he can win.”