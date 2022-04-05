trending:

Campaign

Rep. McBath releases first ad for midterm election bid

by Olafimihan Oshin - 04/05/22 11:13 AM ET
Greg Nash

Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) released her first ad in her bid for reelection, highlighting gun safety, voting rights and health care. 

“I named Jordan after the river in the Bible, and I never expected to be in Congress. But then my son was murdered. My tragedy turned to purpose,” McBath says in her 30-second advertisement on Tuesday. 

McBath’s son, Jordan Davis, was shot and killed at a gas station in 2012 over an argument about loud music. 

Davis’s death was one of the prominent killings of Black Americans that garnered national attention in the past decade, leading to calls for more racial equality and police reform in the U.S. 

“In Congress, I’m fighting to protect voting rights, to lower prescription drug costs and to prevent gun violence. I’m not just a member of Congress, I’m a mom on a mission,” McBath says in the ad.

McBath is expected to face fellow Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D) in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District due to redistricting. McBath currently holds the state’s 6th District seat, which represents Atlanta’s northern suburbs. 

The progressive group Patriotic Millionaires in January endorsed McBath for reelection.

Whoever wins the primary in Georgia’s 7th District will be favored in November’s general election.

