GOP-aligned Congressional Leadership Fund raises $37.5 million in first quarter

The Congressional Leadership Fund, an outside group supporting Republican House candidates, on Thursday said it raised $37.5 million in the first quarter of the year.

The group now has $93.5 million in the bank, according to Punchbowl News, which was the first outlet to report on the haul.

House Republicans have also posted impressive fundraising totals for the first quarter of 2022. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) raised $31. 5 million in the first quarter of the year, while House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) raised $2 million in the same period. McCarthy, who said he has raised a total of $104 million so far ahead of the midterms, said earlier this week that he has transferred a total of $37 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee

On the Democratic side, outside groups House Majority PAC and House Majority Forward raked in over $16 million during the first quarter.

The official House Republican and Democratic campaign committees have not yet announced their first-quarter hauls, but the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) outraised the National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee (NRCC) in the last quarter of 2021. The DCCC took in $39.7 million that quarter while the NRCC raised $35 million.

Republicans appear to be on track to win back a majority in the House, with a number of polls showing the GOP leading Democrats on the generic ballot and historical trends in the GOP’s favor. Democrats currently hold 221 seats in the House compared to 209 Republican seats.