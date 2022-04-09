Trump endorses Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race

Former President Trump endorsed Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz on Saturday.

“The Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate,” Trump wrote in a statement that was sent out while the former president was speaking at a rally in North Carolina.

A poll from The Hill/Emerson College released this week showed Oz, a celebrity cardiothoracic surgeon, and his primary opponent Dave McCormick being neck-and-neck among likely GOP primary voters.

McCormick, a former hedge fund manager, was found to have 18 percent voter support among likely Republican primary voters while Oz was at 17 percent, a difference that was within the margin of error for the poll.

However, when the poll took into account who undecided voters said they were leaning toward, McCormick’s lead over Oz increased to 27-21.

“I believe that Mehmet Oz will be the one most able to win the General Election against a Radical Left Democrat looking to do unthinkable harm to our Country,” Trump said.

“They know him, believe in him, and trust him. Likewise, he will do very well in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, where other candidates will just not be accepted,” he added.

Oz joined the Senate race late after Sean Parnell dropped out in 2021 following a lost custody battle for his children. Parnell earned Trump’s endorsement last year before he left the race.

The candidates are battling for the seat after Sen. Pat Toomey (R) said he would not run for reelection.

In his Saturday endorsement, Trump highlighted Oz’s education and professional accomplishments.

“He has authored more than 350 original publications, written 8 New York Times bestsellers, and received patents for developing medical devices that have improved countless lives and performed thousands of life-saving heart operations,” Trump wrote.

McCormick has gone after Oz for his dual citizenship with Turkey, which Oz said he has kept to care for his sick mother. However, Oz has said he would renounce his Turkish citizenship if he were elected.

“He knows his job is to serve every single Pennsylvanian. Dr. Oz is smart, tough, and will never let you down, therefore, he has my Complete and Total Endorsement. Good luck, Dr. Oz. our Country needs you!” Trump concluded in his endorsement.

— Updated at 7:49 p.m.