State GOP campaign committee brings in $10.1 million in first quarter of 2022

The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) and its strategic partner the State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF) said on Monday they brought in $10.1 million during the first quarter of the year.

The fundraising haul marks a record for the RSLC and SGLF, beating their 2020 first-quarter haul by 64 percent. The two groups say they have now raised a total of $43.4 million during the 2022 campaign cycle.

The Hill was the first outlet to report on the fundraising haul.

Both groups raised a total of $2,462,000 online, seeing a 117 percent increase in online fundraising compared to last year. The average online donation was $25.89, according to the RSLC and SGLF.

“The American people have had enough of Joe Biden’s failed leadership that has caused nothing but chaos, and this historic fundraising quarter reflects the enthusiasm we are seeing across the country for electing state Republicans who can counteract Democrat-controlled Washington’s failed agenda,” RSLC president Dee Duncan said in a statement to The Hill.

The RSLC’s Democratic counterpart, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC), announced last week it raised over $6.5 million in the first quarter of the year. The group said their latest haul broke their previous first quarter fundraising record in 2020. The DLCC’s average donation was $24.79.

“With the federal government not coming to save us, state Democrats are the last line of defense. It is more important than ever that we have the resources to defend Democratic seats, challenge the extremism of the GOP, and build long-term infrastructure for cycles to come,” DLCC president Jessica Post said in a statement last week.

News of the hauls come as Republicans look to go on the offensive in the midterms. Democrats could face an uphill climb up and down the ballot in November given the historical precedence of a first term president’s party typically losing seats during the midterm elections.

Additionally, Republicans saw wins last year in Virginia’s House of Delegates races, winning back the chamber from Democrats. In 2020, state GOP candidates performed well in state legislative races. The party currently controls 54 percent of state legislative seats in the U.S., while Democrats control 45 percent of seats.