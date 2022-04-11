Senate Democrats report record fundraising hauls in first quarter

Senate Democratic incumbents in competitive races are touting record first-quarter fundraising hauls as the party prepares to defend its narrow majority in November.

In Arizona, Sen. Mark Kelly (D), who is facing what stands to be an uphill reelection bid, raised $11.3 million in the first quarter, bringing his cash on hand total to $23.2 million.

Meanwhile, in Nevada, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) raked in $4.4 million during the first quarter. Her reelection campaign boasts $11 million cash on hand.

And in New Hampshire, Sen. Maggie Hassan (D), raised $4.3 million in the same time period, leaving her with $7.5 million in the bank.

All three of the incumbent senators also reported massive fundraising hauls in the last quarter of 2021.

Democrats say the trend leaves their incumbents in a strong position as their Republican challengers work to get through crowded primary fields.

The party also pointed to fundraising totals from challengers to Republican incumbents, including Reps. Val Demings (D-Fla.) and Cheri Beasley (D-N.C.). Demings raked in $10 million in the first quarter, bringing her cash on hand total to $13.1 million. Beasley raised over $3.6 million during the same period and has more than $5 million in the bank.

“While Republicans’ flawed candidates attack each other in brutal, expensive primaries, Senate Democrats’ record-setting fundraising demonstrates the strong grassroots support behind our campaigns — and the enthusiasm for Democrats’ work to cut costs for working families and fight back against the GOP agenda of higher taxes, higher health care costs, and an end to Medicare and Social Security,” said Eli Cousin, a spokesperson for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

The committee raised $15 million in the month of February.

But Republicans are quick to note their fundraising gains in the first quarter of the year. The National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee (NRSC) raised a whopping $43 million during the first quarter. The committee also said it raised $13.28 million during the month of March. The haul marked the most the GOP committee has raised during any past March or first quarter.

“Senate Republicans have the war chest and the enthusiasm to oust radical Senate Democrats in November,” said NRSC Chairman Rick Scott (R-Fla.) in a statement. “Our team breaks records every month and that’s because the American people are sick and tired of the failed policies pushed by Joe Biden and rubber-stamped by Democrats like Mark Kelly, Catherine Cortez Masto, Maggie Hassan, Raphael Warnock, and Michael Bennet. Hardworking families cannot afford a Democrat majority any longer.”