GOP Women’s Group, related groups reports $4.6 Million first quarter fundraising haul

The GOP group Women for Women Action Fund and its related groups posted a $4.6 million fundraising haul for the first quarter of the year on Tuesday.

The haul marks group’s best fundraising quarter yet. The group has raised over $8.4 million this midterm campaign cycle so far.

“This cycle, we are backing exceptional candidates who we know are majority makers and the future of the GOP,” the group’s founder and chair Annie Dickerson said in a statement. “Early support is critical to getting them over the finish line in November, and every dollar we raise gets them one step closer.”

Winning for Women Action Fund is dedicated to electing women candidates to office. The group has endorsed Ohio Senate candidate Jane Timken, Alabama Senate candidate Katie Boyd Britt, Washington Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley, along with 16 House candidates.

Last month, the group rolled out a seven-figure ad buy supporting Timken in Ohio.

Winning for Women Action Fund is the latest GOP group to post impressive fundraising hauls.

The Congressional Leadership Fund announced last week it raised $37.5 million in the first quarter of the year, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) reported raising $31.5 million in the same period. House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) raised over $2 million in the first quarter. Stefanik runs E-PAC, another group dedicated to electing Republican women to the House.