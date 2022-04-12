trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

GOP Women’s Group, related groups reports $4.6 Million first quarter fundraising haul

by Julia Manchester - 04/12/22 12:01 PM ET
Associated Press/Aaron Doster
In this Oct. 6, 2020, file photo, Jane Timken, at the time the chair of the Ohio Republican Party, speaks at the Hamilton County Board of Elections during early voting in Norwood, Ohio. Timken is among five contenders in the U.S. Senate primary in Ohio, which is still a year away; the five already are…

The GOP group Women for Women Action Fund and its related groups posted a $4.6 million fundraising haul for the first quarter of the year on Tuesday. 

The haul marks group’s best fundraising quarter yet. The group has raised over $8.4 million this midterm campaign cycle so far. 

“This cycle, we are backing exceptional candidates who we know are majority makers and the future of the GOP,” the group’s founder and chair Annie Dickerson said in a statement. “Early support is critical to getting them over the finish line in November, and every dollar we raise gets them one step closer.”

Winning for Women Action Fund is dedicated to electing women candidates to office. The group has endorsed Ohio Senate candidate Jane Timken, Alabama Senate candidate Katie Boyd Britt, Washington Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley, along with 16 House candidates. 

Last month, the group rolled out a seven-figure ad buy supporting Timken in Ohio. 

Winning for Women Action Fund is the latest GOP group to post impressive fundraising hauls. 

The Congressional Leadership Fund announced last week it raised $37.5 million in the first quarter of the year, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) reported raising $31.5 million in the same period. House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) raised over $2 million in the first quarter. Stefanik runs E-PAC, another group dedicated to electing Republican women to the House. 

Tags 2022 midterms campaign fundraising Elise Stefanik Jane Timken Katie Boyd Britt Kevin McCarthy Women for Women Action Fund

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. At least 5 people shot at New York ...
  2. Romney, now a GOP maverick, undecided ...
  3. Zelensky on NATO: ‘No longer ...
  4. GOP pollster says Republicans are ...
  5. Putin: West’s sanctions have ...
  6. These personality traits may predict ...
  7. New York lt. gov. arrested on ...
  8. Florida Legislature will let DeSantis ...
  9. The disturbing misuse of DOJ by the ...
  10. Trump knocks Pennsylvania governor ...
  11. Why the latest rise in COVID-19 cases ...
  12. US carrier group operating off Korean ...
  13. Hunter Biden controversy explained
  14. Manchin on inflation: Biden ...
  15. Trump’s Oz endorsement in ...
  16. Biden approval rating at lowest point ...
  17. Putin claims Russia ‘had no other ...
  18. Democrats rebel against leadership ...
Load more

Video

See all Video