Majority of GOP women say rising prices are driving them to vote

Fifty-two percent of GOP women said rising prices make them much more likely to vote, according to a poll conducted for the nonprofit women’s organization All In Together.

The survey’s findings underscore how much of a driving factor the state of the economy will be for Republican women going into November’s midterm elections.

But they’re not the only voters voicing concerns over inflation and other economic factors.

Fifty-eight percent of female voters said the country’s economy is not working well for them personally.

The poll also found that 44 percent of Republican women and men named the economy as their most important issue, while 34 percent of independent women said the same. Twenty-two percent of Democratic women and 18 percent of Democratic men also said rising prices were a top concern.

Additionally, forty-seven percent of men and 46 percent of women laid blame on President Biden for living costs, while 42 percent of men and 41 percent of women said they hold him responsible for rising gas prices.

The findings come as the GOP works to pin inflation and skyrocketing prices on Democrats. On Tuesday, the Labor Department released data showing that consumer prices increased 1.2 percent in March and 8.5 percent over the past year.

While inflation had already been an issue prior to the war in Ukraine, the Labor Department’s consumer price index, which tracks inflation, spiked in March as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove sharp price increases across the global economy.

Democrats and the White House have sought to blame Russian President Vladimir Putin for rising prices, referring to them as “Putin’s price hike.”

However, Republicans have pointed to prices rising before the war.

“Prices are up, real wages are down, and families and small businesses are being left behind in Biden’s economy,” Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement on Tuesday. “Democrats’ reckless spending and failed policies have crushed Americans, and they don’t seem to care. Voters do care, and they will be sending a message in November.”

The All In Together poll was conducted on March 29-31, and administered by Emerson College Polling and advised by Lake Research Partners. The poll was conducted among 1,000 registered voters and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.