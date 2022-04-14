trending:

Campaign

Don Young’s wife endorses Revak in Alaska House race

by Max Greenwood - 04/14/22 9:05 AM ET
Rep. Don Young
AP/Michael Dinneen
U.S. Rep. Don Young celebrates an election victory with his wife, Anne Garland Walton, and other supporters in 2018. Newly-elected state Rep. Josh Revak is at far left.

The wife of the late Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) has endorsed state Sen. Josh Revak to succeed her husband in the House.

“I feel honor-bound to relay Congressman Young’s belief. Josh Revak has earned Congressman Young’s trust and respect,” Anne Garland Young said in a video released by Revak’s campaign. “And as the man of unique integrity he is, Josh will work tirelessly and honestly for our beloved Alaska in the U.S. Congress.”

Revak, an Iraq War veteran, has ties to the late congressman. He served as co-chairman of Young’s reelection campaign. 

He’s one of 48 candidates running to replace Young, who died last month at the age of 88. At the time of his death, he was the dean of the House and the longest-serving Republican congressman in history. 

In the video announcing her endorsement Garland Young said that if her husband were still alive, he would have wanted Revak to succeed him in the House.

“I am certain if my sweetheart was here to do so, Congressman Young would express the same wish,” she said. 

The four dozen candidates running to succeed Young will face off in a June 11 special primary election. The top four vote getters will then advance to an Aug. 16 special general election. 

