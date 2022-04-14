Warnock raises $13.6 million in first quarter of 2022

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) announced Thursday that he raised $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, a mammoth haul that could come in handy in what is expected to be one of the most expensive Senate races in the country.

Warnock’s campaign said the total marked the largest of any U.S. Senate candidate in the first quarter of an election year. The campaign boasted that 183,000 grassroots donors gave an average of $40, adding that it ended March with $25.6 million in the bank.

“Georgians see Reverend Warnock fighting to lower costs for hardworking families, and they’re ready to send him back to the Senate,” said Warnock’s campaign manager, Quentin Fulks. “From fighting to cap the cost of insulin and lower prices at the gas pump to pushing for student loan debt relief, Reverend Warnock’s commitment to serving the people of Georgia continues to drive the biggest grassroots fundraising effort in any Senate race this cycle.”

Warnock has been a strong fundraiser since he launched his successful 2020 Senate run in a special election to finish the term of former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R). That bank account is anticipated to be a key advantage in his bid this year for a full term against likely GOP nominee Herschel Walker, the former NFL star.

Warnock’s seat is a top target for Republicans, who forecast that the current GOP-friendly political atmosphere will produce a red wave this November that could easily hit states like Georgia, one of the most tightly divided in the nation.

Democrats insist they have a strong candidate, noting Warnock’s focus on issues important to Georgia voters, but concede the dire political climate, driven by President Biden’s low approval ratings, poses stiff headwinds to Warnock’s reelection chances.

Walker has not yet released his fundraising totals for the first quarter of 2022.