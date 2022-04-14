trending:

Campaign

House Democratic campaign chief says party will hold onto Cuellar seat

by Julia Manchester - 04/14/22 10:11 AM ET
Rep. Henry Cuellar’s (D-Texas) addresses reporters about the immigration situation in his district with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) at a press conference o Friday, July 30, 2021.
Greg Nash

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.) said his party will hold onto embattled Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar’s (D) seat in the state’s 28th House district. 

“What I can tell you is the district is a pretty good Democratic district,” Maloney said in an interview with The Hill last week. “And we’re gonna hold that district.” 

Cuellar is locked in a contentious primary battle with progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros, who came under four points of ousting the incumbent congressman in 2020. In March, Cisneros trailed Cuellar by less than two points in the primary. 

The district’s runoff is set for May 24. 

Republicans have also set their sights on the district, with the National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee including the district in its 2022 target list. Republican candidates Cassy Garcia and Sandra Whitten are set to compete in the GOP’s runoff in the district next month. 

In addition to grappling with a progressive primary challenger, Cuellar’s home and campaign offices were raided by the FBI in January as part of an FBI investigation into ties between Azerbaijan and U.S. businessmen. 

Cisneros pounced on the news, saying it was evidence of Cuellar’s ties to special interests. 

But on Wednesday, Cuellar’s attorney told Fox News that the congressman was not a target of the Justice Department’s investigation. 

“Over the last several weeks, the Justice Department, in a conversation I had with the prosecutor, let me know that Congressman Cuellar is not a target of this investigation,” Joshua Berman, Cuellar’s attorney, told the outlet. 

The Justice Department declined to comment on the matter to The Hill. 

