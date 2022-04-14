Murkowski raises more than $1.5 million in first quarter

Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (R-Alaska) campaign announced on Thursday that she raised over $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, leaving her campaign with $5.2 million in cash-on-hand.

Murkowski is among a handful of Republicans fighting for reelection against a Trump-backed primary challenger.

“We are humbled by the overwhelming support our campaign continues to receive,” Nate Adams, Murkowski’s campaign manager, said in a statement.

“This fundraising total reflects widespread enthusiasm for the common-sense, collaborative and courageous approach Lisa Murkowski brings to the U.S. Senate. Alaska needs Lisa’s effective and independent leadership to continue delivering real results for our state.”

Kelly Tshibaka, a former state administration commissioner, officially filed for her Senate bid earlier this week and has already received former President Trump’s endorsement.

Ten other candidates have filed for the race, which is an open primary in which the top four vote-getters, regardless of party, will advance to the general election in November.

The Alaska Republican Party and conservative women’s group Maggie’s List have also thrown their weight behind the former top Alaska official in her bid to oust Murkowski.

Murkowski’s reelection bid is among the most closely watched in this cycle, given that the Alaska Republican voted along with six other Republican senators to impeach Trump following the violent Jan 6., 2021, riot at the Capitol.

Murkowski was also recently only one of three Republicans to vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), who also voted to impeach the former president, voted to confirm Jackson as well.