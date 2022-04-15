Johnson raises $7.1 million in first quarter

Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wis.) reelection campaign said the incumbent senator raised $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

According to Johnson’s campaign, 95 percent of donations were less than $200. The campaign also said Johnson raised $2.1 million online, with an average donation of $38.

Johnson’s campaign said the haul was a sign of the senator’s grassroots strength within Wisconsin.

“Senator Johnson’s strong fundraising quarter shows broad support for his campaign. He is using these resources to counter the lies and distortions of multiple Democrat candidates, liberal dark money groups, and biased media,” Johnson’s communications director, Jake Wilkins, said in a statement on Friday.

Johnson’s reelection bid is one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country, with outside Republican and Democratic groups pouring money into the state.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss-up.”

On the other side of the aisle, Democrats are battling it out in a multicandidate Senate primary.

Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry’s campaign said he raised $3.9 million during the period. Lasry put $3.45 million of his own money into his campaign during that period, meaning that he received $450,000 from other donors.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski’s campaign said it brought in $2.1 million during the first quarter. Godlewski gave $1.5 million to her campaign during the period, and raised $600,000 from other contributors.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes’s (D) campaign reported $1.7 million during the first quarter of the year, drawing from more than 28,000 donors.

A Marquette University Law School survey released earlier this month showed Barnes leading the Democratic field of candidates, with 23 percent support, followed by Lasry, at 13 percent support. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson trailed at 5 percent, and Godlewski came in at 3 percent support.

Notably, 48 percent of respondents gave no preference, leaving room for movement ahead of the state’s Aug. 9 primary.