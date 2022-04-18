Senate Democrats hit GOP with billboards on Tax Day

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) marked Tax Day on Monday by rolling out billboards in Florida and Wisconsin, hitting Republicans over Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-Fla.) proposed plan to require all Americans to pay at least some income tax.

The billboards, which read “Senate Republicans’ Plan: Raise Your Taxes,” will be deployed in Orlando, Miami, and Oshkosh, Wis., near the offices of Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Scott is the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and Rubio and Johnson are facing closely watched reelection bids.

“If Senate Republicans have their way, hard-working Americans – including seniors, families with children and individuals making less than $40,000 per year – would all have to pay more when they file their taxes today,” said DSCC spokesperson Nora Keefe.

The Tax Day billboards are the latest moves from the Senate Democrats to troll Scott over his plan, which was released in his own capacity. Senate Republicans have not released an official agenda.

Scott has faced criticism from both sides of the aisle for proposing to raise taxes.

“We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement.

Scott released a statement explaining his reasoning on the tax portion of his plan.

“I went out and made a statement that got me in trouble. I said that all Americans need to have some skin in the game. Even if it is just a few bucks, everyone needs to know what it is like to pay some taxes. It hit a nerve.”