Hutchinson planning trip to New Hampshire amid 2024 speculation

Outgoing Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) is making an appearance at a popular political speaking event in New Hampshire next week amid speculation he may be eyeing a 2024 presidential bid.

The New England Council and The New Hampshire Institute of Politics & Political Library at Saint Anselm College announced Monday that Hutchinson, who is term-limited, will appear at their latest installment of “Politics & Eggs” on April 25. The speaking series in the first-in-the-nation primary state is a mainstay of the presidential campaign trail and also often features other political leaders and analysts.

Hutchinson is wrapping up his second term as Arkansas governor and is the chairman of the National Governors Association.

The Arkansas Republican has kept former President Trump at arm’s length and kept the door open to his options in 2024. He said last year that he would not support Trump if the former president ran in 2024 and has remained mum on his own ambitions after he leaves the governor’s mansion.

“I do want to be in the national debate. It’s important, the direction of our party, our country,” he said on CNN in July when asked if he had ruled out a presidential run.

New Hampshire’s status as the nation’s first primary host has been thrust into uncertainty for Democrats, who are eyeing a revamp of their presidential nominating procedures, but is expected to still be the first primary for Republican presidential hopefuls.

Hutchinson is one of several Republicans thought to be mulling 2024 White House bids, with an early shadow primary already underway. However, polls show that Trump would be the overwhelming favorite to get the GOP nod if he decides to run in two years.