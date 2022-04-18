Democrats recruiting thousands of candidates for election administration offices through 2024

A Democratic group is recruiting thousands of candidates for election administration offices through 2024 in preparation for the next presidential election.

The group, Run for Something, is looking to raise $80 million in the next three years to spend on recruiting and supporting candidates running for local offices that oversee election administration in states across the country, according to a tweet from co-founder Amanda Litman.

“We don’t have 1 national election. There are 50 state elections, ~3000 county elections, & thousands more municipal ones that all ladder up to give us our democracy,” she wrote.

The group said the program, dubbed “Clerk Work,” will support more than 5,000 candidates that are vying for positions in 35 states, according to Politico, which first reported on the effort. It reportedly includes all states where voters vote for election administrators.

The venture has already raised almost $6 million, Litman told Politico. She said fundraising began quietly late last year.

Run for Something is working with American Bridge, a Democratic opposition research group, and Open Democracy PAC, a super PAC that focuses on advertising to support candidates, according to Politico.

“Election subversion in 2024 is not going to be a mob storming the Capitol, it’s going to be a county clerk in Michigan or a supervisor of elections in Florida who decides to fuck the whole thing up,” Litman told the outlet.

“The only way to make long-term democracy protection is by electing people who will defend democracy,” she added.

The effort by Run for Something comes after the 2020 presidential election brought attention to election workers in counties across the country. Trump himself has also endorsed a number of individuals running for various election posts.

The Washington Post reported in September that Trump allies are working to deploy faithful supporters to election positions across the country in an effort to make elections more secure. Those posts reportedly include volunteer poll watchers, paid precinct judges, elected county clerks and state attorneys general.

The Republican National Committee’s (RNC) election integrity director announced in September that the party is looking to bolster its poll watching and election litigation efforts ahead of the 2022 midterm elections and beyond, after its litigation efforts after the 2020 presidential election largely failed.

Josh Findlay said the RNC had already enlisted election integrity directors in nine states, and that it plans to bring on several more before the midterm races.