Trump Jr. to stump for Vance in Ohio ahead of father’s rally

Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to hit the campaign train for Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance, days after former President Trump endorsed the “Hillbilly Elegy” author.

An adviser to Trump Jr. confirmed to The Hill on Monday that the former president’s son will campaign for Vance this week. He is set to appear at a forum similar to a town hall with Vance in Independence, Ohio.

NBC News first reported on Trump Jr.’s plans to campaign with Vance. In a statement to the network, Trump Jr. threw his support behind the candidate and said he looks forward to stumping for him.

“I’m proud to join my father in supporting my friend and America First champion J.D. Vance for U.S. Senate,” Trump Jr. told NBC News in an emailed statement.

“J.D. is the right choice for Ohio, and I am looking forward to joining him on the campaign trail this week,” he added.

News of Trump Jr. backing Vance comes after the former president endorsed the author on Friday. Trump said Vance was “the most qualified” candidate among the several GOP individuals vying for the party’s nomination.

“Like some others, J.D. Vance may have said some not so great things about me in the past, but he gets it now, and I have seen that in spades. He is our best chance for victory in what could be a very tough race,” the elder Trump wrote.

Vance released a statewide advertisement on Monday that promoted the former president’s endorsement. The video is part of a $500,000 purchase for advertisements running on broadcast and cable outlets throughout the state.

Days before announcing his endorsement, Trump’s leadership PAC Save America announced that the former president would rally supporters in the Buckeye State on April 23.

Trump Jr. had shown support to Vance prior to his or his father’s official endorsement. Last month, the younger Trump wrote on Twitter that he was “getting tired” of other candidates running “dishonest ads” that called Vance a “never-Trumper.”

“It’s BS. A lot of conservatives were skeptical of [Trump] in 2016 & got won over when they saw him in action. JD is 100% America First,” he added in a tweet.

Trump Jr., however, noted in a separate tweet that the social media post was not an endorsement.