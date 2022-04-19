Trump to hold Nebraska rally with candidate facing misconduct allegations

Former President Trump is set to rally supporters in Nebraska next week alongside his endorsed candidate for governor, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

The rally is slated for April 29 in Greenwood, Neb. So far, the only guest speaker announced is Charles Herbster, the Trump-endorsed candidate in the GOP primary for Nebraska governor who has come under intense criticism in recent days after several women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Those allegations prompted a bipartisan group of state senators to call last week for Herbster to end his campaign ahead of the May 10 primary.

Herbster has denied the allegations against him, accusing GOP rivals, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, of being behind the effort.

The rally suggests that Trump is standing firmly by his endorsement as he looks to exert his influence over the GOP and its voters in his post-presidency.

Even before the allegations against Herbster surfaced, he faced opposition from other prominent Nebraska Republicans, most notably Ricketts, who has endorsed veterinarian Jim Pillen in the nine-way primary to succeed him.

Trump’s upcoming stop in Nebraska is only the latest in a series of events intended to boost his endorsed candidates in key races. He appeared in North Carolina earlier this month alongside a handful of his preferred candidates, including Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.), who’s running for the GOP Senate nomination in the state.

Trump is also set to hold a rally in Ohio on Saturday.