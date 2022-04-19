Conservative group Heritage Action announces new super PAC ahead of midterms

The conservative group Heritage Action is launching a new super PAC ahead of the midterm elections that will work to elect Republicans in November.

The PAC, dubbed the Sentinel Action Fund, will “advocate the election of conservative candidates nationwide” through voter-outreach efforts on the ground, according to a statement from Heritage Action. Strategies will include door-to-door canvassing and advertisements.

The Sentinel Action Fund is eyeing November’s Senate races in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire. It also plans on engaging in at least 12 House races that are set for this year.

Heritage Action said it will “identify key conservative fighters who need support to win tough general elections and who will fight hard for the American people in Washington.”

Jessica Anderson, Heritage Action executive director and president of the Sentinel Action Fund, said “to preserve American greatness, new tactics are needed.”

“That’s why Heritage Action is excited to announce the launch of the Sentinel Action Fund, a new super PAC working to elect conservative candidates nationwide,” she added. “To advance conservative policies, we are going to support real conservative fighters, help them win general elections, and bring them to Washington to beat the Left.”

In a video announcing the Sentinel Action Fund, Anderson said the new PAC is how conservatives can “beat” Democrats.

“Today’s fight against the left is not the same fight we have had before. Today’s left is empowered by a powerful regime which controls our governments, elected officials, American institutions, K-12 education and our technology. The Sentinel Action Fund is how we beat them. The Sentinel Action Fund is the next step forward,” she said.

The Sentinel Action Fund’s website outlines its “formula for success,” which includes electing strong conservative candidates to advance policies, political expertise — pointing to Heritage Action’s history — and grassroots engagement.

The fund will establish 12 permanent state-based offices in key battleground states while will function all year round, including when the election cycle concludes.

The establishment of the fund comes as Republicans are looking to gain ground in the House and Senate this coming November. The party needs to flip five seats red to take control of the lower chamber.

The new Sentinel Action Fund is setting its sights on contentious midterm Senate races, all of which have a handful of candidates vying for the GOP nomination.