DNC touts $16.5 million in March fundraising, record-breaking midterm first quarter

The Democratic National Committee’s fundraising arm brought in $16.5 million in March, setting a first-quarter record ahead of the midterms in November.

A DNC spokesperson said the group raised a total of $42 million for the first quarter, “the most ever for Q1 of a midterm year.”

The group credited President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff for the success of the campaign.

Texts, emails and mailings signed by White House principals brought in half of new donors and 40 percent of one-time donors in quarter one, according to the DNC.

The average donation in March for the DNC was $26, with 98 percent of donations in all of quarter one $200 or less.

“The DNC is all-in and has used our record fundraising success to make historic investments earlier in this midterm cycle than ever before,” the spokesperson said.

The announcement comes as Democratic committees outraised Republican committees in quarter one.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) raised $52.4 million in the first quarter, beating the National Republican Congressional Committee by more than $11.5 million.