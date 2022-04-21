Texas Democrats making pitch to hold early presidential primary

The Texas Democratic Party plans on making a pitch to hold an early presidential primary in 2024 as the national party opens up an application process that can reshape its nominating calendar.

Angelica Luna Kaufman, a spokesperson for the Texas Democrats, confirmed to The Hill that the state party plans on filing a letter of intent. News of the Texas Democratic Party’s intentions was first reported by Axios.

Under the new process, approved by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) earlier this month, state parties must submit a letter of intent by early May and a formal application in June.

The DNC’s rules and bylaws committee approved a resolution last week establishing that process over growing grumbling over the current list of early nominating states, consisting of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The applications to hold early primaries will be examined based on diversity, competitiveness and feasibility. The DNC is specifically looking to explore how a state can help the party win the general election and a state’s capacity to run a transparent race while dealing with the cost and logistical requirements that come with hosting an early primary.

After applications are filed in June, the DNC’s rules committee will then have six weeks to determine its recommended lineup, with plans to announce a proposal in early July.

Texas is one of several states to say it wants to host an early primary, joining Minnesota, Michigan, New Jersey, Nebraska and Washington. Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Georgia are also considering applying, while Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina are fighting to keep their early slots.

Texas meets many of the DNC’s requirements, including a rapidly diversifying electorate. Democrats also insist that Texas can be competitive, though they have yet to clinch a victory in a major race there. However, the sprawling state could be expensive for candidates to run in, and the state’s GOP-dominated legislature would greenlight any plan to change the election date.

Democratic frustration with the early nominating calendar has largely focused on Iowa and New Hampshire, two overwhelmingly white and rural states. Iowa has also become significantly less competitive for Democrats, and the state party hosted a disastrous caucus last year marred by severe technical issues.

Julia Manchester contributed to this report.