Trump to hold rally for Oz ahead of Pennsylvania Senate primary

Former President Trump is set to hold a rally for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz next month.

The rally is set for May 6 in Greensburg, Penn. Trump’s group, Save America, made the announcement on Monday.

The announcement comes weeks after Trump endorsed Oz, a retired physician and popular TV personality known as Dr. Oz, over fellow Republican David McCormick, which surprised many political watchers.

The primary, along with the GOP Senate primary in Ohio, stands to be a key test of the former president’s political brand going into the midterms.

Oz’s critics have cited the celebrity doctor’s past stances on issues like ObamaCare and post opposition to overturning Roe v. Wade.

The intra-party contest between Oz and McCormick has turned contentious with attacks being thrown on a number of subjects including Oz’s dual citizenship with Turkey and McCormick’s business ties with China. Oz has said he will revoke his Turkish citizenship if elected to the Senate.

The two candidates are neck-and-neck in the polls, with a recent The Hill/Emerson College survey showing McCormick leading Oz 18 percent to 17 percent support, respectively.

Oz and McCormick are slated to face off on the debate stage Monday in Harrisburg, Penn. on Nexstar affiliate ABC27 News.