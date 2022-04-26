trending:

Campaign

Cassidy fundraises for Greene’s opponent

by Julia Manchester - 04/26/22 8:47 AM ET

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) is set to take part in a fundraiser for Jennifer Strahan, who’s challenging Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) in a GOP primary early next month.

According to a flier first obtained by Punchbowl News, Cassidy will attend a reception for Strahan hosted by the Republican women’s group VIEW PAC on May 3.

Cassidy’s involvement in a Georgia House primary is unusual given his status as an incumbent senator from another state. However, Cassidy and Greene are on the two opposite sides of the Republican Party’s debate over the 2020 presidential election results.

Last year, Cassidy voted to convict former President Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol during Trump’s second impeachment trial. Greene, on the other hand, has openly defended those who were arrested in connection with the attack.

Cassidy has also been critical of Greene in the past.

“She’s part of the conspiracy cabal, and that cabal should not be part of the Republican Party,” Cassidy said last year, referring to Greene.

The Georgia congresswoman is facing several GOP challengers in the May 24 primary.

Greene brushed off the notion she was under threat by her primary challengers in an interview with Axios on Tuesday, saying the primary “excites the mainstream media and the Washington, D.C., bubble, because they’re like: ‘Oh, people are running against Marjorie Taylor Greene; maybe we can get rid of her.’ But honestly, it’s really nothing at all.”

