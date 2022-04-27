Pence heading back to New Hampshire in May

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit New Hampshire next month, marking another trip to the early presidential primary state.

Pence will attend the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s Lilac Brunch on May 26.

The former vice president is seen as a potential 2024 Republican presidential hopeful, visiting a number of early primary states in recent months and delivering regular speeches on high-profile policy issues.

Last month, Pence made headlines when he visited Ukraine and met with refugees from the war with Russia.

He has also released a 25-point policy agenda ahead of the midterms, giving a preview into what his potential 2024 campaign could look like.

Pence has said that for the time being he is focused on boosting GOP midterm candidates, but he has not ruled out a presidential run.

Many political observers viewed his trip to New Hampshire in November as a campaign-style visit. It included a fundraiser for Republican state Senate candidates, meeting with local political activists and a stop at a local bakery.

If Pence does decide to run, however, he may be pitted against former President Trump, who has repeatedly floated a third presidential bid.

Speculation about frostiness between the two men has persisted, with the former president putting out multiple statements chastising Pence for overseeing the certification of electoral votes on Jan. 6.