trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Gaetz, Greene to stump for Vance in Ohio ahead of GOP Senate primary

by Max Greenwood - 04/27/22 2:26 PM ET
Associated Press/Paul Vernon
J.D. Vance, a Republican running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, speaks to reporters following a debate with other Republicans at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Two of the House’s most controversial Republicans are hitting the campaign trail for author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance ahead of Ohio’s GOP Senate primary next week. 

Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) are slated to attend a series of town halls with Vance on Saturday, his campaign announced. Both will appear at events in Newark and West Chester, Ohio, with Gaetz making an additional stop with Vance in East Canton. 

The joint appearances come roughly two weeks after former President Trump endorsed Vance in the Ohio Republican Senate primary and amount to a last-minute push before voters head to the polls next week. 

“For too long, conservative voices have been silenced and weaponized by the mainstream media and liberal elites,” Gaetz said in a statement. “JD Vance is the only candidate not afraid to stand up against the establishment and make the voices of every day, working class Ohioans heard in Washington. I look forward to joining JD in Ohio and helping to bring him to victory in this race.”

Vance faces six opponents in the May 3 primary for the Republican nomination to succeed retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), including former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, businessman Mike Gibbons and former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken, all of whom aggressively sought Trump’s support prior to his endorsement of Vance. 

The race is still fluid. But after running in third place in the polls for months, Vance has seen a bump in recent weeks with one survey from the Republican-leaning Trafalgar Group this month showing him running in second behind Mandel. A Fox News poll out this week found him leading the pack by a 5-point margin.

The decision to bring in two of Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress in the final days before the primary suggests that Vance is looking to double down on the former president’s endorsement in a last-minute effort to turn out Trump’s ultraconservative voter base. 

“JD is a true America First Patriot who puts people over politicians and believes in taking action rather than just talking a big game on television,” Greene said in a statement. “I proudly announced my support for JD and campaigned with him at the start of the year and look forward to joining him on the trail once again as the only President Trump-endorsed candidate for the U.S. Senate in Ohio.”

Tags Jane Timken JD Vance Marjorie Taylor Greene Matt Gaetz Matt Gaetz Mike Gibbons Ohio Ohio GOP primary Ohio Senate Race Rob Portman

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. The 2024 surprise few can see coming
  2. Is the US housing market headed for a ...
  3. Gaetz lashes out at McCarthy, Scalise ...
  4. New details show extent of GOP effort ...
  5. House Republicans give McCarthy ...
  6. House panel to explore ...
  7. Dems offer reality check on ...
  8. New York high court tosses ...
  9. White House correspondents’ dinner ...
  10. Message to woke corporate ...
  11. Trump appeals NY judge’s contempt ...
  12. CNN anchor grills Birx in interview ...
  13. Cawthorn says ‘establishment’ is ...
  14. Russia reports fire at ammunition ...
  15. Big four meatpackers deny price ...
  16. Musk says Trump’s Truth Social ...
  17. McCarthy’s comment on Trump ...
  18. Republican Oklahoma candidate says ...
Load more

Video

See all Video