Kansas City police investigating Greitens ride-along

The Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) said it has launched an investigation into a police ride-along involving former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R).

The department’s spokesperson Jake Becchina told The Hill that Grietiens’s camp did not obtain permission to film the ride-along with the police officer, violating its rules.

According to Missouri law, Officers are prohibited from being connected “with other political work of similar character on behalf of any political organization, party, or candidate while on duty or while wearing the official uniform of the department.”

Becchina also said that the officer involved in the ride-along has been placed on paid leave.

“There is an ongoing criminal investigation involving a department member regarding prohibited political activity associated with RSMo chapter 84,” Beechina told The Hill on Wednesday, referring to the provision of state law. “The member has been placed on paid suspension during the investigation.”

The Kansas City Star reported that Greitens posted a now-deleted video of him doing a ride-along with a KCPD police officer. Greitens also apparently tweeted, “Tonight, I’m riding along with @kcpolice.”

Greitens, who is currently running for Missouri’s Senate seat, has been embroiled in multiple political scandals.

Greitens’ ex-wife, Sheena, released an affidavit last month that detailed alleged abuse she and her children suffered during her marriage to Greitens. The couple filed for divorce after his resignation from office.

The Hill has reached out to Eric Greitens’s campaign for comment.