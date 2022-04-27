Tillis calls for investigation of Cawthorn over insider trading allegations

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) Wednesday called for an investigation by the House Ethics Committee into Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) over allegations that Cawthorn violated federal insider trading laws.

“Insider trading by a member of Congress is a serious betrayal of their oath, and Congressman Cawthorn owes North Carolinians an explanation. There needs to be a thorough and bipartisan inquiry into the matter by the House Ethics Committee,” Tillis tweeted on Wednesday.

Tillis is supporting a primary challenger to Cawthorn and has been critical of the first-term congressman in recent weeks. Still, it is unusual for a lawmaker to request an investigation into a member of the same party serving in a different chamber.

Spokespeople for Tillis and Cawthorn did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Hill. The House Ethics Committee declined to comment when reached by The Hill.

Tillis’s tweet came after The Washington Examiner reported Tuesday, citing multiple watchdog groups, that Cawthorn may have violated insider trading laws over his support for the Let’s Go Brandon cryptocurrency, the digital currency piggybacking off the chant used to mock President Biden.

The news was just the latest in a slew of controversies surrounding Cawthorn.

The first-term lawmaker first drew GOP ire in March for saying that other Republican members of Congress had invited him to orgies and done cocaine in front of him. He was also caught speeding and charged with driving with a revoked license, called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug” and tried to bring a loaded gun with him through airport security.

The controversies have sparked a competitive primary to oust him in North Carolina, and Tillis has endorsed state Sen. Chuck Edwards (R) in the race.