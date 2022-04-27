Trump endorses Joe Lombardo in Nevada governor race

Former President Trump endorsed Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo on Wednesday in the competitive GOP primary for Nevada governor, eschewing two other candidates seeking his support.

One of those candidates, former Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.), lost a reelection bid despite being endorsed by Trump in 2018.

“Sheriff Joe Lombardo is running for Governor of the Great State of Nevada. A U.S. Army and Nevada National Guard veteran, Joe joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 1988 and has bravely served and protected the people of Nevada for the past 34 years,” Trump wrote in his endorsement.

“As Governor, Joe will fiercely Protect our under-siege Second Amendment, Oppose Sanctuary Cities, Support our Law Enforcement, Veto any Liberal Tax Increase, Protect Life, and Secure our Elections. Joe Lombardo is the leader Nevada needs, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Governor!” he added.

Trump not only endorsed Heller in 2018; he also traveled to the state to campaign for him and others. When Heller lost, the then-president suggested it was due to his hostility during Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“What happened with Dean Heller is, I tried for him, but my base did not believe him,” Trump previously said. “They wouldn’t go for him because Dean Heller was really hostile in my race.”

Still, Heller was hoping for Trump’s endorsement again in his bid for governor and has refused to say whether President Biden won the election in 2020.

Lombardo is also facing Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore (R), who has attached her name to Trump since the start of her campaign, showing a “Trump 2024” sticker on a truck in her first campaign video.

Whoever comes out of the GOP primary will face Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D), with Democrats only narrowly winning statewide races over the past few years.

The Lombardo endorsement came shortly before Trump announced his endorsement of Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who has been a loyal ally to the former president.