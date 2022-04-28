McCarthy-aligned group books $125M in ad space for GOP push to reclaim House

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) announced a $125 million ad buy Thursday aimed to help Republicans take back the House in the 2022 midterm elections.

The ads were reserved for television and streaming services in 48 media markets that can reach 46 congressional districts across the country.

This is the largest purchase of first-round ad reserves ever for the group and three times more than what was spent in the first round of the 2020 elections.

Current polling indicates that Republicans are likely to take back the House in November amid soaring inflation and battles at the state level over LGBT youth issues.

The CLF said it is going “overwhelmingly on offense” by using $111 million of the money to reserve ads in Democratic districts.

“There is palpable energy for retiring Speaker Pelosi and winning a House Majority behind Leader Kevin McCarthy, and this is a testament to that. Our reserves are a significant down payment on the firepower we’ll need to win and elect tremendous GOP candidates across the country,” CLF President Dan Conston said.

“We’re pressing deep into Democrat territory to elect the largest possible Majority this fall.”

The most money was spent in Las Vegas, with $15 million bought in ad reserves. Phoenix was second, at $8.1 million, and Philadelphia was third, at $7.3 million.