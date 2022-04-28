GOP state group advertises Biden-themed gas canisters

The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC)is hitting President Biden over rising gas prices by selling gas canisters with his picture on them.

The canisters say “fuel up before gas hits $10.”

“The solution to lowering gas prices is electing more Republicans in the states who can hold the line against Biden’s failing agenda, but until then we hope Americans make use of these cannisters and start filling up extra before gas prices skyrocket even further,” RSLC communications director Andrew Romeo said in a statement.

The merchandise is the latest attack from Republicans over rising gas prices and inflation. On Wednesday, the National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee rolled out a slate of ads targeting 10 vulnerable House Democrats over inflation.

While rising prices stands to make Democrats vulnerable, members of the party working to flip the script.

Last week The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) launched a billboard in Kansas targeting GOP House candidate Amanda Adkins over her opposition to a gas tax holiday.

Democrats have also worked to deflect the blame onto oil companies. On Thursday, Democratic leaders in both chambers said they would be moving in the coming weeks to vote on legislation that would give more power to the federal government and state governments to put new curbs on the oil industry to decrease costs.