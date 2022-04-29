Hoyer backs Moore in Maryland governor race

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) endorsed Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore this week, the top Democrat in the state so far to back the author and former combat veteran.

“I am honored to support Wes Moore to be the next Governor of the State of Maryland. While there are many great candidates in this year’s race, Wes stands out as a candidate whose experience, vision, and talent can lead Maryland toward a brighter future by inspiring our people – particularly our young people – to work together to face our toughest challenges,” Hoyer said in a statement.

“Throughout his life, Wes Moore has shown up for the most vulnerable and given back to his community.”

Moore said he was “deeply humbled” to have Hoyer’s endorsement.

“I am deeply humbled to receive the endorsement of @LeaderHoyer, who sees the momentum of our movement and knows we have the vision and leadership to deliver economic opportunity for families and lead Maryland into the future. #MooreForMaryland,” Moore tweeted.

The House Majority Leader is anticipated to make his endorsement formally during an event with Moore on Friday in Prince George’s County.

But the development comes as neither Sens. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) or Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) have said who they will be backing.

Other Democratic candidates vying for the governor’s seat in Maryland include former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez, who has been endorsed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.); former Obama administration official Ashwani Jain; former nonprofit executive Jon Baron, former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr.; former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker; former state Attorney General Doug Gansler and Maryland state Comptroller Peter Franchot.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is not running for reelection as he is term-limited. Former President Trump-endorsed state Del. Daniel Cox (R) and several other Republicans are also making their bid for governor.