Trump pushes back Nebraska rally due to inclement weather

Former President Trump delayed a scheduled rally in Nebraska on Friday amid the threat of severe weather.

Trump was set to stump for his preferred candidate in the Nebraska gubernatorial race, Charles Herbster, at the Friday evening rally in Greenwood, Neb. But he postponed those plans, citing the potential for severe storms in the region and raising the possibility that he could head to the state on Sunday instead.

“Thank you to all who waited in line for our Save America Rally tonight in Greenwood, Nebraska. Because of severe weather, including the possibility of 60 mph+ wind, hailstorms, and maybe even tornadoes, I will not be coming to Nebraska tonight, but rather, weather permitting, will be there this Sunday night, May 1st,” Trump said in a statement.

“The most important thing is to keep you safe, and that cannot be done with such a terrible forecast,” he continued. “Thank you to Charles W. Herbster and his wonderful staff for working so professionally with us. See you on Sunday!”

The Nebraska gubernatorial primary is slated for May 10. Trump has endorsed Herbster in that race, though his support has proved controversial.

Herbster has come under intense criticism in recent weeks after several women accused him of sexual misconduct. Those allegations prompted a bipartisan group of state senators to call for Herbster to end his campaign ahead of the primary.

Herbster has denied the allegations against him, accusing GOP rivals, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, of being behind the effort.

Trump’s planned stop in Nebraska is only the latest in a series of high-profile rallies in key battleground states. While those rallies are often billed as events to bolster his endorsed candidates in key races, they’re also seen as a way for Trump to stay politically active ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run.