Younger voters poised to have high turnout at midterms: poll

Younger voters are set to match 2018’s record-breaking turnout for the 2022 midterms that have been predicted to be a tough match for Democrats, according to a new Harvard Youth Poll.

In the poll, 36 percent of young people said they would be “definitely” voting in the 2022 elections. In 2018, 37 percent said the same.

A high turnout of young voters could be beneficial for Democrats as younger Americans tend to lean more towards their party.

The poll found 55 percent of likely young voters would like Democrats to be in control of Congress while 34 percent want to see Republicans in charge.

However, Harvard said there is concern enthusiasm could tamper off in the upcoming months as young people have a more pessimistic view of voting now than in 2018.

The statement “I don’t believe my vote will make a real difference” was supported by 42 percent of people in 2022 compared to 31 percent in 2018.

Republicans and Democrats are looking to rally their bases as elections are just six months away.

Republicans are hoping to take back the House and Senate that Democrats currently control by a slim margin. Historically, the party in power in the White House tends to have a less successful midterm.