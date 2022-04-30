Manchin appears in campaign ad for GOP lawmaker up against Trump-backed challenger

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) appeared in a campaign ad for Rep. David McKinley (R-W.Va.) released on Friday as the congressman faces a primary match-up against Trump-endorsed challenger and fellow GOP Rep. Alex Mooney (W.Va.)

“I’ve always said if I can’t go home and explain it, I can’t vote for it. And that’s why I opposed Build Back Better. For Alex Mooney and his out-of-state supporters to suggest David McKinley supported Build Back Better is an outright lie,” Manchin says in the 30-second ad.

“David McKinley has always opposed reckless spending because it doesn’t make sense for West Virginia. Alex Mooney has proven he’s all about Alex Mooney. But West Virginians know David McKinley is all about us,” he finished.

Manchin spokesperson Sam Runyon told The Hill that “the ad speaks for itself,” when asked if the West Virginia Democrat’s appearance in the ad was an indication that he was endorsing McKinley.

Mooney, meanwhile, slammed the ad, saying in a tweet, “​​Further proof David McKinley is a complete and total RINO. Democrat Joe Manchin is endorsing him.”

Hitting back at Manchin’s assertion that McKinley was against “reckless spending,” Mooney said in another tweet, “Joe Manchin and David McKinley both supported Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion non-infrastructure bill. They also supported the sham January 6th witch hunt investigation against Donald Trump and his allies. Manchin even voted for Trump’s impeachment.”

The Hill has reached out to McKinley’s campaign for comment.

Due to new maps being used in West Virginia, Mooney and McKinley are now clawing for the state’s 2nd Congressional District seat. Former President Trump endorsed Mooney in November.

The ad was released close to the Republican primary, which is slated for May 10.

The development comes amid recent reporting that Manchin considered switching parties.

Manchin recently pushed back against reporting from a forthcoming book by two New York Times reporters that he told No. 2 Senate Republican John Thune (S.D.) that, if Thune was leader, he would change his party affiliation.

“They are always kidding back and forth. They would love for me — I said, ‘Guys listen, I am who I am, I’m a West Virginia Democrat,’ ” Manchin said when asked about the matter on Thursday.